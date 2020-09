The very first live news broadcasts from BBC Cymru Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff have aired.

Both Wales Today and Welsh language Newyddion have settled into new studios at the state-of-the-art Central Square complex in the city centre.

It marks the end of 50 years of broadcasting from the old centre in Llandaff.

Wales Today's Nick Servini has been on hand to give a flavour of why the new HQ is so important.