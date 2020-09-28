Economy Minister Ken Skates has announced details of a £140m fund to help businesses through local lockdowns and adapt to the "new normal".

Mr Skates said £60m, in the form of grants, would be targeted at small businesses in areas which face tighter restrictions.

£80m will provide more substantial grants to firms which can demonstrate plans for post-covid recovery, he said, adding that £20m of this money would go to tourism and hospitality businesses.

“This £140m will no doubt make the difference between business survival and business death for thousands of enterprises,” he said.