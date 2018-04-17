BBC Wales: How has Cardiff's Broadcasting House changed?
A lot has changed since BBC Wales' Broadcasting House was opened in 1967.
Officially opened by Princess Margaret, the facilities were considered "state of the art" for broadcasting and have served the BBC for more than 50 years in the Cardiff suburb of Llandaff.
But from Monday, daily TV news broadcasts will be played out from the new headquarters in Cardiff's Central Square.
Wales Today presenter Lucy Owen takes us back through the history of the building.