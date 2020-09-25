Three more parts of Wales are to go into local lockdowns this weekend amid "rapidly" rising cases of coronavirus.

The town of Llanelli in Carmarthenshire will see tighter measures at 18:00 BST on Saturday before Cardiff and Swansea at 18:00 on Sunday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has confirmed.

"That doesn't mean the people of Swansea and Cardiff should treat this weekend as a big blow-out," he urged.

Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen will also be kept under review over the weekend.

Meanwhile the situation in north Wales was described as "mixed".