Hospital patients in one area of Wales have been "absolutely loving" clear face masks which allow greater visibility of the face, according to a doctor.

Staff at Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales have been taking part in a trial of the plastic face masks.

The equipment is made of a clear plastic sitting across the face, with foam pads across the nose and chin.

Dr Sarah Bent, principal clinical scientist at the health board, said they had been very popular with patients.

Audiologists say they allow patients with hearing difficulties to once again rely on lip reading to communicate.