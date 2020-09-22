People on low incomes who are forced to self-isolate will be offered a £500 support package, Wales' first minister has announced.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Mark Drakeford has outlined a series of new measures to try to stem the increase.

From Thursday, pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales will have to shut at 10pm every night. It follows a decision by the UK government to do the same in England.

Sales of alcohol from off-licences and supermarkets after 10pm will also be stopped while pubs must only provide table service.

Mr Drakeford also asked people to only travel "when you need to".

"We are seeing rising cases and people being admitted into our hospitals with serious illnesses because of this virus," he said.

"We cannot let the virus take hold of our lives again."