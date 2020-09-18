A man who was shielding says he would have a "high risk" of catching coronavirus if he followed government advice.

Derek Cummings, from Cwmparc, Rhondda Cynon Taf, says those most vulnerable to the virus have been left to make their own decisions about their health since shielding was paused on 16 August.

The Welsh Government has said the situation now is "very different".

"Coronavirus was widespread in all communities in Wales," a spokesman said.

"There were no measures in place in any sectors of society to reduce the spread of the virus and no rules or regulations in place."