"The cases are rising... it's got to happen," was one person's take on Rhondda Cynon Taf's impending lockdown.

It will become Wales' second local authority, after Caerphilly, to see restrictions imposed.

Coronavirus cases have risen to 82.1 per 100,000 people over the past seven days, compared with an average of 21.4 across Wales as a whole.

The 240,000 residents will have restrictions imposed on their daily lives from 18:00 BST Thursday.

In Aberdare, Pontypridd and Treorchy, some believed it was the right decision while others did not believe residents would follow the rules or thought they were becoming too confusing.