While businesses are back up and running - for the most part - question marks remain over what the future will hold for the High Street after the pandemic.

Among those wanting to know are one of the oldest and one of the newest firms in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

Neil Powell Master Butchers was opened in 1857, while Ziggy's Coffee Shop was launched in September.

While one says the "future is uncertain", the other says "it's not all doom and gloom".

Video journalist, Nick Hartley