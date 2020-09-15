A military base near Tenby could be used to house 250 asylum seekers while their claims are being processed.

Penally's Army training centre in Pembrokeshire is among a number of locations being considered by the Home Office.

Local councillor Jonathan Preston claimed the plan was "sprung" on people in the village.

The Home Office said it was working with the council and police to ensure "vulnerable asylum seekers, who would otherwise be destitute" had suitable accommodation while claims were being processed.