The health minister has issued a stark warning over the prospect of another national lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

A bank holiday weekend party appears to be "at the heart" of a rapid rise in cases in Newport, he said.

The outbreak in Caerphilly had also been pinned in part on individuals socialising in people's homes while numbers in Rhondda Cyncon Taff and Merthyr are also causing concern.

He said: "There's a limited period of weeks for us to reconsider the choices we're making and to behave in a different way if we want to avoid more local lockdowns or a national lockdown."