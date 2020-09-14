Pupils at Olchfa Comprehensive School in Swansea say it has been an "adjustment" going to school with the new coronavirus measures but they are "getting used to the new pattern of life".

Like other schools around Wales, it is trying to mitigate against the effect of coronavirus cases entering the school.

Pupils are split between six learning zones, with different start, break and home times, so tracking and tracing can be more effective if somebody catches the virus.

One pupil said: "I think anyone who's been alive in the past six months would understand how covid works."