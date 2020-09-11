Police action against people who fail to wear face masks in supermarkets and shops will used as a "last resort", Wales' first minister has said.

From Monday, people in Wales will be required by law to wear face coverings in shops and indoor spaces.

It comes after a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, bringing the rate of people with Covid-19 up to 20 people in 100,000.

Until now, the wearing of face coverings in shops had only been advised - apart from in Caerphilly county, where local lockdown measures are in place.

The move brings Wales into line with England, where they have been mandatory since July.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast Mr Drakeford said many people had chosen to wear masks when they were "out and about" anyway.