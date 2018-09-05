Social distancing rules and fears about members' safety have left many male voice choirs in Wales facing an "existential threat", according to their representative body.

A symbol of Wales's cultural heritage, choirs epitomise its reputation as a land of song.

However the Welsh Association of Male Choirs (WAMC) fears some will never sing again.

Cancelled shows and tours have cost "thousands of pounds", while many choirs have been told they cannot use the community centres and village halls to practise.

"It's an existential issue for some," said WAMC secretary.

"If you're only a small choir and 50% decide they don't want to do it again, that means that existence is a challenge."