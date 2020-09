A local lockdown could be in force in Rhondda Cynon Taff "by the weekend" if cases continue to rise, MP Chris Bryant has warned.

Along with Merthyr Tydfil the area is considered at risk of going down the same path as Caerphilly, which was put into lockdown at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

“There is a real danger we’ll have a big, full on lockdown again,” Mr Bryant said.