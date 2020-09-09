Lions and lynx will be moved "as safely" and quickly as possible after a zoo was forced to close enclosures, the owners have said.

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom is having to close to rehouse its big cats after surrendering the part of its licence that allows the keeping of category one carnivores.

In 2017 Lilleth the Lynx was shot dead by a marksman after escaping and being found in a caravan site.

Co-owner Tracey Tweedy said the zoo would use the opportunity to make improvements to the enclosures.

"Ideally they wouldn't have to move, but we have been put in a position where there is nothing we can do about it," she said.

"All we can do is what's best for them."