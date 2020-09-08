A resident and a shopkeeper share their thoughts on how stricter lockdown measures will affect people in Caerphilly county.

From Tuesday evening, no-one is allowed to leave the county without good reason.

And family and friends living apart will no longer be able to meet indoors, stay overnight, or form extended households.

It comes after a spike in cases, with 132 people testing positive in the last seven days.

Resident Richard and shop owner Jo are concerned the lockdown will have a bigger effect on vulnerable members of the community.