People in Caerphilly have been reacting to the news the county will be placed under a local lockdown from Tuesday evening.

From 18:00 BST, restrictions on movement, who you can meet indoors and face masks will be put in place.

Two residents said they supported the decision, saying it was better to "err on the side of caution" while cases increase.

But one man said the changes were "complete garbage" and he would carry on as normal.