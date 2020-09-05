A vaccine is seen as a key way to defeat the coronavirus and get our lives back to normal.

But misleading claims and false conspiracy theories about a potential coronavirus vaccine are rife on social media.

Ogmore MP Chris Elmore, chair of the UK Parliament's all-party group on social media, has called them a "ticking time bomb" and is calling on the UK government to do more to tackle anti-vax misinformation.

The big worry is that these misleading claims could be seen by people who are just nervous or curious about a potential vaccine.

BBC Wales brought together virology expert Dr Richard Stanton and Laura, who was nervous about the idea of a coronavirus vaccine after claims she had heard, to separate vaccine fact from fiction.

And Richard offers his top tips about how to spot a misleading vaccine claim online.

Reporting by BBC Wales Westminster Correspondent Ione Wells

Filmed by Michael Burgess

Edited by Michael Burgess