Stalker victim feels 'let down' by the law

Ian Hutchinson will always fear what could have been the grim consequences had he returned home from work on time on a November night in 2019.

Waiting for him was 42-year-old Thomas Baddeley who had been secretly stalking the Chepstow dentist for four years.

When he was arrested close to Mr Hutchinson's house, Baddeley, of Bristol, was armed with what prosecutors called a "murder kit" that included a crossbow, large knife, ski mask, bleach and a hammer.

Mr Hutchinson said he feels "let down by the law" after learning his stalker will be released from prison within weeks.

Baddeley got an indefinite restraining order but faced a lesser charge because his victim was unaware he had been stalked.