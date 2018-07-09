Recovering wreckage from the scene of a train derailment will be "complex and challenging", Network Rail has said.

Boss Bill Kelly said he had never seen a scene of such devastation as the one left at Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, last week.

A freight train carrying up to 750 tonnes of diesel came off the tracks, causing a fire that could been seen for miles.

Work to remove wreckage started on Thursday and could take until Monday to complete.