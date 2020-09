Footage shows a man repeatedly punching his cocker spaniel outside a shop as passers-by shout at him to stop.

Gregory Phillips, 40, was caught on dashcam footage shoving his dog into the back of his car on Pentre Street, Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, on 31 March.

He pleaded guilty to an animal welfare act offence and was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said the beating would "shock" people.