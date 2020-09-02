When thousands of ravers descended on their community over the bank holiday weekend, one couple was not phased.

Instead of panicking, Baden and Mary Powell put the kettle on as the illegal rave began in Banwen, at the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

"I made them a cup of tea, and filled their water bottles up for them," said Mary.

The organisers were fined £10,000 after about 3,000 people flocked from all over the UK to take part in the illegal rave.

Police have slated those attending as "irresponsible", in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.