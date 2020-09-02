Helen Fincham has a passion for fashion and says she just wants "to be a lady" in what she wears.

However, the 25-year-old wheelchair user from Bridgend has become frustrated with the lack of choices.

She has called for designers to make their clothing more suitable for people with disabilities - making them easier to put on.

Helen was paralysed at 21 after her immune system attacked her body. She said: "There are so many clothes I can't wear."