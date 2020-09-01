A travel writer has said he is "very, very concerned" over how passengers on a flight from a Greek island to Cardiff were alerted about coronavirus infection risks.

Nearly 200 people are facing two weeks of self-isolation after 16 passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on the flight returning from Zante.

Health officials said seven passengers from three different parties were believed to have been potentially infectious.

Travel journalist Simon Calder said airports in the UK should consider testing arrivals for Covid-19 to help track and trace those who have the illness.

Tui said safety was a priority and it was concerned by claims its staff was not enforcing rules.