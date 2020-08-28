After six decades, it seems you can teach an old dog unit new tricks.

South Wales Police's canine team has just turned 60 and, since its creation in 1960, it has evolved in line with the demands of modern crime.

The team of "crime-fighting tools" includes nine-year-old Marley and two-year-old Elvis.

"We only scratch the surface with these dogs," said Sgt Justyn Knight, "and it's only our imagination that holds us back."