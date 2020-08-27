A freight train carrying diesel derailed and burst into flames, with fuel spilling into the River Loughor.

The accident was declared a "major incident" and about 300 people were evacuated from homes in Llangennech, near Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday night.

Natural Resources Wales said it was not yet safe to contain the spill into the water.

A driver and engineer on the train were not injured and are being supported, said owners DB Cargo UK.