Llangennech diesel train fire: Flames light up the sky
People have shared dramatic footage of the night sky lit up by a fire which engulfed three carriages of a diesel freight train.
Emergency services have been tackling the blaze on the tracks at Llangennech, near Llanelli, which was first reported at about 23:20 BST on Wednesday.
People have been evacuated from their homes as police declared a major incident.
There are no reports of any injuries.
