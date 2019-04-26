BBC News

Llangennech diesel train fire: Flames light up the sky

People have shared dramatic footage of the night sky lit up by a fire which engulfed three carriages of a diesel freight train.

Emergency services have been tackling the blaze on the tracks at Llangennech, near Llanelli, which was first reported at about 23:20 BST on Wednesday.

People have been evacuated from their homes as police declared a major incident.

There are no reports of any injuries.

