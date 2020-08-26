Storm Francis: Businesses and residents begin clear up after floods hit Wales
Businesses and residents have been clearing up after being hit by Storm Francis.
Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes overnight after Wales was struck by flooding.
A whisky distillery in Gwynedd, which had only just reopened after lockdown, saw its cellar fill with water.
“Quite a lot of water started flooding on site and into the surrounding area,” said manager James Wright.
