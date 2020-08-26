Dozens evacuated from homes after flooding
Storm Francis: Dozens evacuated after flooding

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes overnight after Wales was hit by Storm Francis.

The country saw winds of up to 75mph (120km/h) and severe flooding.

Thousands of homes were affected by power cuts and there was widespread travel disruption.

In Gwynedd, about 40 people were evacuated because of flooding.

