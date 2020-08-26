Dozens evacuated from homes after flooding

Media player
Storm Francis: Dozens evacuated after flooding
Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes overnight after Wales was hit by Storm Francis.
The country saw winds of up to 75mph (120km/h) and severe flooding.
Thousands of homes were affected by power cuts and there was widespread travel disruption.
In Gwynedd, about 40 people were evacuated because of flooding.
26 Aug 2020
