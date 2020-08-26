'We need a name for the Welsh dinosaur coast'

Video

Newly revealed "footprints" thought to be Wales' latest dinosaur find are being investigated by researchers from the Natural History Museum.

They are imprinted on rock at the beach in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.

Prehistoric finds have already been unearthed on the same section of coastline, including that of a distant cousin of Tyrannosaurus rex in 2014.

It is an area that is primed for further discovery too according to geologist John Nudds, from the University of Manchester, due to its eroding cliffs from the fossil-rich Jurassic period.

"[You've got] the Jurassic Coast in Dorset and the Dinosaur Coast in Yorkshire - this hasn't been given a name. Maybe we should think of a name for this part of the world, because the Jurassic here is just as good," he said.

Video journalist: Nick Hartley.