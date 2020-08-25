Asylum seeker's 'limbo' over coronavirus delay

Video

Mostafa Alhamad used to have a car, a good job and a house, but left Syria because he "wanted to be safe".

He is now living in Cardiff and is one of hundreds in Wales waiting for a decision on their asylum application.

But because of coronavirus, the already over-loaded system has ground to a halt.

The 30-year-old is unable to work - or study management and fulfil his long-term ambition of opening a restaurant - until the paperwork is completed.