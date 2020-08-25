Asylum seeker's 'limbo' over coronavirus delay

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Asylum seeker's 'limbo' over application's coronavirus delay
Mostafa Alhamad used to have a car, a good job and a house, but left Syria because he "wanted to be safe".
He is now living in Cardiff and is one of hundreds in Wales waiting for a decision on their asylum application.
But because of coronavirus, the already over-loaded system has ground to a halt.
The 30-year-old is unable to work - or study management and fulfil his long-term ambition of opening a restaurant - until the paperwork is completed.
-
25 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53893970/asylum-seeker-s-limbo-over-application-s-coronavirus-delayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window