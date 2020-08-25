Campers rescued as Storm Francis hits Wales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Francis: Campers rescued after heavy rains hit Wales
Campers have been rescued after Storm Francis hit Wales.
At Llwyngwair Manor Holiday Park, Pembrokeshire, a tractor dragged a motorhome from the mud as waters rushed past.
In Carmarthenshire firefighters also rescued nine campers and two dogs close to "fast flowing water".
Meanwhile in south Wales, flood water has entered homes.
-
25 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53892594/storm-francis-campers-rescued-after-heavy-rains-hit-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window