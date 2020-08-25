Campers rescued as Storm Francis hits Wales
Storm Francis: Campers rescued after heavy rains hit Wales

Campers have been rescued after Storm Francis hit Wales.

At Llwyngwair Manor Holiday Park, Pembrokeshire, a tractor dragged a motorhome from the mud as waters rushed past.

In Carmarthenshire firefighters also rescued nine campers and two dogs close to "fast flowing water".

Meanwhile in south Wales, flood water has entered homes.

