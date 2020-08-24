Video

From Paris to the Arizona desert, Welsh students were on placements around the world when the coronavirus pandemic started.

Many were told: "You have to come back as soon as possible."

Placements have either been postponed or cancelled with students now at home.

Maia Evans, 21, from Port Talbot was working as a teaching assistant near Paris.

"The children were great, my family was lovely and my French was improving massively. Then France shut down overnight," she said.