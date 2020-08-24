Media player
Coronavirus: Students return from France and United States
From Paris to the Arizona desert, Welsh students were on placements around the world when the coronavirus pandemic started.
Many were told: "You have to come back as soon as possible."
Placements have either been postponed or cancelled with students now at home.
Maia Evans, 21, from Port Talbot was working as a teaching assistant near Paris.
"The children were great, my family was lovely and my French was improving massively. Then France shut down overnight," she said.
24 Aug 2020
