Video

At 20, Cecil Griffiths was and remains one of the youngest British athletes to win Olympic gold.

It was in the 1920 Antwerp games that Cecil from Neath and Jack Ainsworth-Davis from Aberystwyth triumphed in the 4x400m relay team.

They are two of only four Welsh track and field athletes to win Olympic gold medals.

However, he would never compete in the games again after receiving a life ban three years later.