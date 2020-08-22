Media player
Zoom replaces stage for Hijinx theatre company's performance
Putting on live theatre is never easy - and it’s even more difficult during a pandemic.
But thanks to video conferencing, Wales' Hijinx Theatre is doing just that.
The company, which works with actors who have learning disabilities, has used Zoom to create a production to be broadcast live at Saturday's online Green Man Festival.
They will put on a version of Franz Kafka's ‘Metamorphosis,’ about a salesman transformed into an insect.
22 Aug 2020
