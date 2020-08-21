Blaze consumes waterside restaurant
Video

Penarth: Fire consumes The Deck restaurant

A waterside restaurant has caught fire while busy with customers on Friday evening.

Flames could be seen through the roof of The Deck, in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, which is covered by wooden shuttering, as smoke filled the marina.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the scene.

