GCSE students experience 'all the emotions'

Video

Students said they experienced "all the emotions" as they collected their GCSE results amid grades chaos.

Grades are up significantly on last year after a decision to base them on teachers' assessments rather than standardised grades.

One student said he "would have liked to sit his exams to prove myself", while another said she "didn't know how to feel".

Many students admitted being unnerved by the uproar over last week's A-level results, with 42% of moderated grades lower than teacher assessments before a Welsh government U-turn.