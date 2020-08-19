Row over number of street traders in seaside town

Video

A row is brewing in a seaside town over the presence of temporary street traders.

Business owners in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, are lobbying for the removal of the traders, saying the situation is "spiralling out of control".

Michael Williams, a councillor for Tenby North, said the traders "do not reflect a very good image of the town".

But Kristyna Pavlovicova said the traders had a right to be there.

Pembrokeshire council said it was monitoring the situation but there had been little public response to a consultation asking if a change in the law was needed.