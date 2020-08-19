Media player
Coronavirus: Welsh students consider GCSEs in the year of Covid-19
It has been a year like no other for teenagers who would have normally sat their GCSE exams.
They were due to have received results using an algorithm, but following a U-turn after A-level results, they will now get those estimated by teachers.
But there are some students who still have concerns.
"We'll always be known as the 2020 exam year," said one.
