'We'll always be known as the 2020 exam year'
Coronavirus: Welsh students consider GCSEs in the year of Covid-19

It has been a year like no other for teenagers who would have normally sat their GCSE exams.

They were due to have received results using an algorithm, but following a U-turn after A-level results, they will now get those estimated by teachers.

But there are some students who still have concerns.

"We'll always be known as the 2020 exam year," said one.

  • 19 Aug 2020
