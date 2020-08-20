3D scans unwrap Egyptian mummified animals

Media player
Ancient Egypt: Swansea University 3D scans digitally 'unwrap' mummified animals
Researchers who have used high-resolution 3D scans on three mummified animals from ancient Egypt, said the results were "extraordinary".
The snake, bird and cat, from the Egypt Centre's collection at Swansea University, are at least 2,000 years old.
They were digitally "unwrapped and dissected" by researchers.
Ancient texts suggest they were offerings to the souls of the departed, but little was known of their fate.
20 Aug 2020
