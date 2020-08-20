'Immense challenge' of feeding a million refugees

Video

Alex Dattani contracted coronavirus at a Rohingya camp while trying to help refugees.

The 31-year-old from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, is an aid worker at the world's largest refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh.

Nearly one million people live in the camps at Cox's Bazar.

It is one of the most densely-populated places on earth, where social distancing very difficult.

Alex is an aid worker for the United Nations World Food Programme.