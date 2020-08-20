The back garden beauty salon built during lockdown
Amy Harris feared coronavirus would have an impact on her budding career as a beautician when she qualified this summer.

With fewer jobs, and salons tentatively reopening with strict Covid-19 guidelines, Amy's dad Andy decided to literally build her a business.

The 18-year-old's new beauty salon has been created in the family's back garden in Caerwent, Monmouthshire.

