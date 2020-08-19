Video

Mali Elwy should have been receiving a kidney from her brother Morgan next week to have a transplant.

The 19-year-old Bangor University student from Llansannan, Conwy, had cancer as a child and lost one kidney, and then developed renal failure in the other.

However, like many other transplant patients, her operation is on hold because of coronavirus and she has been shielding since March.

She said: "It's been a very scary time. I've gone through some feelings of anger... It was like the finishing line was finally there after years and then it all got taken back again and I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel."