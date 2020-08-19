'Racism made me feel unsafe at university'

Video

A former medical student who left Cardiff University over the way it handled complaints of racism has said she "couldn't walk down the street without feeling unsafe".

Natasha Chilambo, 25, was one of eight black students to complain when a fellow student wore blackface as "a stereotypical, hyper-sexualised black man" in a 2016 play.

One of the students who took part in the play impersonated the only black lecturer at the university's medical school, by performing blackface and wearing a black sex toy around his waist. The play also included other racist, sexist and homophobic jokes.

Ms Chilambo said she suffered with her mental health to the point where her friend "had to rescue" her, and she left the university to complete her studies in London.

She is seeking legal advice on how the university dealt with the racism complaint.

The university apologised for the "pain and upset" caused, adding it had held an independent inquiry.