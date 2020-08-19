'Tourists might not return if they feel unwelcome'

Video

There is a danger tourists will not return to parts of Wales if they are made to feel unwelcome by locals, it has been claimed.

The warning comes as tensions rise between locals and tourists in some of Wales' most popular destinations.

One local in Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd, said the sheer volume of visitors since lockdown eased had "spoiled our summer".

But Prof Michael Woods, director of Aberystwyth University's Centre for Welsh Politics and Society, warned against directing frustrations at tourists.

"If people are getting the message coming into rural Wales that they're not welcome, they're not going to come back," he said.

"Yes we need to think about diversifying the economy in future, but we need to be careful and manage it in such a way that we aren't undermining the economy we have already in rural Wales."