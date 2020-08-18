Cancer patient 'assaulted for the way I look'

Video

A woman has said she was the victim of a homophobic attack just days after her latest round of treatment for cancer.

Heulwen Pronath has complained to the police after she was pushed to the ground and kicked and punched while walking her dog in Lampeter.

"I have been assaulted a few times just because of how I look and what I wear," she said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Ms Pronath encouraged other victims of homophobia to "speak out and be who you are".