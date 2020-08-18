'I'm clueless as to what could happen' with uni

Video

A student has said he is playing "a waiting game" to find out if his re-graded A-level results will allow him into his first choice university.

Gwyn Griffiths, 18, from Maesteg, is still hopeful of securing a place to study civil engineering at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

He said he was "distraught" on results day when he got a B, a C and two Us because he had been predicted a B, two Cs and a D.

There was outrage last week after 42% of A-level grades in Wales were downgraded.

On Monday, ministers abandoned the system used to calculate the results, awarding assessments made by teachers instead.