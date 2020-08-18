Video

In 2019, Karen Penny set off westwards from her home in Gower to embark on a 20,000-mile walk around Britain and Ireland.

She was motivated to raise money for and awareness of dementia and Alzheimer's after both her husband's parents died of the condition.

She said: "It had a profound effect upon our family."

Karen made it as far as Shetland in Scotland before coronavirus struck, and she has spent the past five months in lockdown back in Wales.

But now she is resuming her walk, this time heading eastwards, and hopes to reach Shetland once more by covering all the coastline she has not yet walked in around 14 months' time.