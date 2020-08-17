Flash flooding brings disruption to homes
A number of homes were hit by flash flooding from heavy rain across parts of mid Wales.

The areas worst affected were Ystradgynlais and Abercraf in Powys, and Cardigan in Ceredigion.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received dozens of calls from people whose homes had been flooded.

Dyfed-Powys Police warned people to stay away from the area.

