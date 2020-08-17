Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flash flooding brings disruption to homes in mid Wales
A number of homes were hit by flash flooding from heavy rain across parts of mid Wales.
The areas worst affected were Ystradgynlais and Abercraf in Powys, and Cardigan in Ceredigion.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received dozens of calls from people whose homes had been flooded.
Dyfed-Powys Police warned people to stay away from the area.
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53815291/flash-flooding-brings-disruption-to-homes-in-mid-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window